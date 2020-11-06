Respond to plea seeking reconstruction of drains: HC to AAP govt.

New Delhi

06 November 2020 00:12 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the AAP government to respond to a petition seeking reconstruction of all drains in Najafgarh here and their proper cleaning to avoid waterlogging in the area.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the AAP government whether any step has been taken as was directed by the High Court in the past.

The court’s order came on a petition by an assistant professor who contended that despite earlier directions by the High Court in 2016 to take steps to fix the problem, no action has been taken by the Public Works Department (PWD)

Ravinder Yadav, in his plea, argued that despite filing repeated petitions and contempt cases since 2016 against the authorities concerned, people of the area have not received any relief.

“Drains have not been connected to the main drain; drains have not been constructed by taking proper bed level of drains, they have not been cleaned and there is no flow of water in the drains. It has led to heavy waterlogging year after year,” the petition claimed.