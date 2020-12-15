Respond to plea seeking minimum standards at mental health establishments: HC

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:24 IST

Court asks govt. to give status on publication of regulations by Feb.5

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea to issue minimum standards for different categories of mental health establishments under the Mental Healthcare Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the government to give status with regard to publication of the regulations for

such mental health establishments by February 5, the next date of hearing.

Advocate and mental health activist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, in his petition, stated that a similar plea filed by him earlier was disposed of by the High Court by directing the Centre to treat it as a representation. However, till date the Central government has not notified the minimum standards, Mr. Bansal said.

Earlier, the Centre had said that the draft minimum standards would be published/notified as soon as they are finalised.

Mr. Bansal said there are many establishments in the country which claim they can cure or treat mentally ill people through ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy. “However, these establishments never register themselves with the Central Mental Health Authority or State Mental Health Authority as required under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017,” he said.

“Since till date respondent 2 [Central Mental Health Authority] has neither issued any notification prescribing minimum standards for such establishments nor has clarified whether such establishments shall be treated as mental health establishments, persons with mental illness are finding it difficult to approach such entities,” the petition claimed.