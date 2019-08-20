Delhi

Respond to plea seeking equal age for marriage: Delhi High Court

HC directs Centre to respond to PIL

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to make equal the legal age of marriage for men and women in India.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction on a petition filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who claimed that the limit of 18 years for a woman to get married amounts to “blatant discrimination” as men in India are permitted to get married at the age of 21.

The public interest litigation claimed that the difference in minimum age of marriage for men and women was based on patriarchal stereotypes.

