Respond to plea seeking directions to provide passport, HC tells Centre

Woman in her petition said her son has been stuck in Italy for eight years

Woman moves HC for son’s passport

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to a mother’s plea seeking directions to the government to provide a passport to her son who has been stuck in Italy for eight years as he does not have a valid travel document. The HC asked the Ministry of External Affairs to give its stand on the mother’s plea, which claims her son’s passport was damaged when he was in Italy and had applied for a duplicate in 2012. The Indian consulate in Italy had refused to issue him a passport as a dowry case was pending against him here, the woman said in her plea.