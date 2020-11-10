Respond to plea on SPPs’ appointment in riots cases: HC

New Delhi

10 November 2020

Petition says appointment can’t be at the behest of probe agency

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a plea against the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs), including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in cases pertaining to north-east Delhi riots in February.

Justice Navin Chawla gave the direction on the petition by Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA). The court posted the case for further hearing on January 12, next year.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing DPWA, argued that the question of jurisprudence being raised in the instant plea was how SPPs can be appointed at the behest of the police. Mr. Pahwa said the prosecution has to be independent and insulated from the police and hence, SPPs cannot be appointed at the behest of the investigating agency.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, said the Home Ministry ought to have been made a party as any decision of Delhi Police will be defended by the Ministry. Subsequently, the court agreed to make the Ministry a party in the case.

The plea has claimed that the appointment of the 11 SPPs, including the Solicitor General, on the recommendations of Delhi Police “is a divergence from the principles of free and fair trial which is part of Article 21 of the Constitution”. It has sought appointment of independent SPPs by respecting the principles of fairness and impartiality.