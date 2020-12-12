‘Respond to plea against ₹800 cap on RTPCR tests’

New Delhi

12 December 2020 00:34 IST

Plea says it won’t cover consumables’ cost

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to respond to a plea challenging its decision fixing a cap of ₹800 on RTPCR tests for detecting COVID-19 infection.

The court’s direction came on a plea by Association of Practising Pathologists, which has contended that the price fixed would not cover the cost of consumables to be used in the test.

The association also contended that the price cap cannot be made applicable to TrueNat and CBNAAT tests, which are also used to detect COVID-19 infection, as they use cartridges which are very expensive. It further said that sensitivity of TrueNat and CBNAAT was 98% and 100% respectively, which were much higher than that of RTPCR open ended system test that stood at 67-70%. It also said that approximate costs incurred by the labs on TrueNat and CBNAAT tests were ₹2,000 and ₹3,500 respectively and were higher than the amount of ₹1,200 for RTPCR.

The Delhi government said that the price cap was not applicable to CBNAAT and TrueNAT tests as these are different from RTPCR.

The association, in its petition, has sought quashing of the November 30 notification of the Delhi government capping price of RTPCR tests at ₹800.

The association has claimed that the continuance of the unreasonable price cap would force the labs to compromise on quality of kits and testing standards and such actions would be counterproductive in the fight against COVID-19 and the health of the residents of Delhi.