Respond to hospital employees’ plea on pending salaries: HC

New Delhi

20 August 2020 23:29 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to reply to a plea seeking direction for payment of salaries to employees of the hospitals run by the civic body.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave two weeks time to the civic body to respond to the petition filed by the Hospital Employees Union claiming that even during the heightened workload due to the pandemic, the employees are not getting their salaries on time.

The petition filed through advocate Rajiv Agarwal, stated that from past five years, the North body has made a habit of paying salary to Group C and Group D employees after a delay of two-three months, that too after many representations and protests.

“Even during the COVID -9 pandemic, when their workload has grown manyfold and when these employees have become the most vulnerable; they are not getting their salary on time,” Mr .Agarwal said.

He submitted that Group C employees have not been paid their salary for the month of May, June and July, while the Group D employees have not got their salary for the month of June and July.

”By extracting work from the employees and paying them late, the respondent [civic body] has been violating the workers’ right against exploitation guaranteed under Article 23 of the Constitution,” the petition said.

Mr.Agarwal said that there are over 5,000 employees in North body’s five hospitals, 21 dispensaries, 63 maternity and child welfare centres, 17 polyclinics and 7 maternity homes.