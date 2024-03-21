Respond to CM’s plea against summons, High Court tells ED

March 21, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the summons issued to him in a money laundering case related to the excise policy ‘scam’.

Mr. Kejriwal moved the court on Tuesday in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the CM, said the petition raises several issues, including whether a political party is covered by the anti-money laundering law.

On the other hand, the ED claimed that Mr. Kejriwal’s petition, which also challenges certain provisions of the PMLA, was not maintainable.

During the hearing, the court orally asked the AAP chief why he had not appeared before the Central probe agency for questioning.

Coercive action

To this, Mr. Singhvi responded that his client was willing to appear before the ED, provided he was protected from coercive action.

Mr. Singhvi added that the CM was not “a common criminal”. He cited the examples of other AAP leaders, such as former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who were arrested by the probe agency after appearing before it for questioning.

The AAP chief has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency and termed its summonses “illegal”.

The ED case pertains to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Skipped 8 notices

A Delhi court had last week granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED against him for skipping six of the previous eight summonses, issued between December 2023 and March 2024, in the money laundering case.

The AAP chief had appeared before the court through videoconferencing on February 17 and expressed inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the Delhi Assembly session.

The court had noted that Mr. Kejriwal was “legally bound” to comply with the summonses.

