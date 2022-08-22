Respond on identification of unknown victims of road accidents, Delhi High Court asks UIDAI

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi High Court has asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the city government to respond on the issue of identification of unknown victims of road accidents on the basis of specific characteristics available with the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

A Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal issued the direction to the authorities on a reference received from the presiding officer of the Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT).

“In view of the legal issue involved, vis-a-vis identification of unidentified bodies at the time of motor accidents, senior advocate Prashanto Chandra Sen is requested to appear as amicus curiae and assist this court,” the High Court said in its August 17 order.

The court also issued notice to the member secretary of the Delhi State Legal Service Authority while posting the case for further hearing on September 27.

On August 3, MACT presiding officer Kamini Lau sent a reference to the High Court with a request for giving an authoritative finding on certain questions of law relating to identification of the victims on the basis of specific characteristics available with the CIDR, which is regulated by the UIDAI, for the purposes of guidance.

Legal impediments

The MACT presiding officer said while dealing with motor accident claim cases, certain legal impediments have been noticed during investigations which also come in the way of inquiry of cases where the identity of the deceased is ‘unknown’.

It said according to the reports received from the Delhi police, they have been requesting the UIDAI for sharing information relating to identity of the unknown victims by way of comparison of biometrics.

The UIDAI, however, is refusing to provide any aid or assistance in this regard, it said.

The reference said it is the right of every citizen of this country to know about the fate of their family members, who are not traceable, and also a corresponding right of an unknown deceased, particularly those who are victims of crime that their family be made aware of their fate.

“In cases of victims of crime particularly where a person has expired in an accident, the right relating to benefit of insurance accrues for the dependents of the deceased and hence, there is a need to ensure that the benefit of insurance is duly secured for the dependents of the deceased victim. In the existing scenario, due to the complete non-cooperation of UIDAI, the tribunals have been severely handicapped in effectively reaching to a final conclusion of the inquiry in the given situation,” it said.

