Respite from heatwave likely with temperature drop and light showers

Maximum temperature to fall below 40 degrees Celsius from Monday onwards

A ragpicker’s bag flying in the air during a dust storm in Delhi on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Delhiites got a respite from the scorching heat with the maximum temperature dropping to 42.4 degrees Celsius after overnight showers in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the maximum temperature was still above the season’s normal by three notches.

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees Celsius from Monday onwards, which is less than the season’s normal, with rain and cloudy skies expected on multiple days.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with “very light rain” and the maximum temperature is expected to further drop to 41 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be 38, 37, and 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Light rain is predicted for Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory — Delhi’s base weather station — recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Whereas the maximum temperature stood at 43.5 degrees at the Ridge weather station, 42.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 44.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and Najafgarh, 44.2 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 44.8 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex.

For Saturday night, the IMD forecast thunderstorms and dust storms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds at a speed of 50-60 km/hr over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.