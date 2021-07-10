Resolve water crisis issue within 48 hrs: BJP to govt.

It threatens to cut Jain’s water connection

The Delhi BJP on Friday asked the Delhi government to resolve the “severe water crisis” in the city within the next 48 hours. It also issued a warning that if the government fails in the matter, the party would not only intensify the agitation, but also cut off the water connection of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Satyendra Jain.

‘Tanker mafia’

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta said AAP had promised to eliminate the tanker mafia allegedly active during the then Congress government’s tenure but now the same mafia was ruling the roost under the Delhi government.

“People are longing for every drop of water; the Kejriwal government and his Ministers will realise how it feels to be without water only when a Minister’s water supply is cut off,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said in past seven years, none of the promises announced on water production and distribution had been fulfilled.