Resolve technical issues, grievances related to Faceless Services: Gahlot

30 September 2021 01:15 IST

33 services are part of programme

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a review meeting to assess the implementation of the department’s ‘Faceless Services’ initiative.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, senior officials from NIC and other officers the department were also present at the meeting, where the Minister issued instructions to expedite the process of resolving technical issues, pendencies and grievances related to Faceless Services.

Approval rate

Since the phased launch of the initiative in February, the department has received 2,16,835 applications for vehicle-related services and 2,08,224 on driving licence-related services till September 27, the government stated. Out of these, 92% and 79.9% of all applications under driving licence and vehicle-related services, respectively, got approved, according to government statistics.

The number of applications for learner’s licences from August 7 to September 28 was 57,755, of which 78.7% of candidates successfully received their learner’s licences and 12,260 applicants have yet to attempt their tests.

The ‘Faceless Services’ initiative envisions providing contact-less, queue-less, hassle-free services to the applicants with transparent service delivery as its prime focus, the government said. At the moment, 33 transport-related services are part of the programme, except for the driving tests and fitness tests for vehicles.

To keep track of the entire faceless system, the department has set up three hubs at DC offices in Dwarka, Sheikh Sarai and Surajmal Vihar. What the government described as a “robust grievance redressal mechanism” has also been institutionalised .

Grievances from applicants are received through a central grievance control room at the transport headquarters, helpline number 1076 and via a WhatsApp chatbot at 8588820000.