‘Resolve financial crisis of civic bodies’

HC asks authorities to call meeting at earliest to discuss issue

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre, the city government and representatives of the municipal corporations here to hold a meeting to find a solution to the financial difficulties being faced by the civic corporations.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said, “We expect that this meeting shall be convened at the earliest”. It listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

Grant-in-aid pending

The order came on an application moved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation alleging that ₹90.60 crore payable as grant-in-aid under the sanitation/urban development head, for the first quarter ending June 30, has not been released yet and ₹181 crore under the same head for the second quarter is also due.

The North Corporation has said that the funding was meant for payment of salaries of “safai karamchaaris” and sanitation activities.

The application was filed in a pending writ petition by one Rahul Birla seeking directions to the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to pay the salaries with arrears of sanitation workers employed by them.

The North civic body said that expenditure towards the salary till May 2020, sanitation services and providing PPE kits, gloves, masks, sanitisers to the workers has been incurred by the corporation from its own internal resources, in the absence of any amount being released by the Delhi government.