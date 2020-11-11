Residents to get ‘e-health cards’ by 2021: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

11 November 2020 00:43 IST

‘It will improve healthcare delivery’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday convened a meeting and directed the health officials to ensure the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and the e-health card facility in Delhi government hospitals.

The HIMS will be implemented by August 2021 in all Delhi government hospitals with the system seeking to target the healthcare delivery process. All patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services and processes will be brought under the system.

The entire system will be on the cloud and digitised and will enable citizens to avail information on one platform, which will help them in emergency cases. With this, the government said, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system which will also be extended to private hospitals in the future.

The Delhi government will also issue an e-health card to the people, which will be a QR-based card to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of every patient.

“By 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail the benefits of the government healthcare services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

The HIMS will be implemented to provide effective healthcare services to the residents of Delhi through technologically empowered healthcare processes, the government said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that with the e-health card, healthcare facilities will be extended to everybody and provide convenience to residents of Delhi seeking treatment in government hospitals. “It is our duty to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi. This management system should be able to provide all the healthcare facilities to the people,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

On Tuesday, the government said, health officials gave a presentation on the implementation of the HIMS and the issuing of e-health cards. Under HIMS, various features such as web portal, mobile app among others will be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi.

Through the card, the residents of Delhi will be mapped for all eligible schemes and programmes, and the health card will also be integrated with the HIMS for smooth information exchange.

There will also be a centralized health helpline, for extension of uninterrupted healthcare facilities to the residents of Delhi. The Delhi government will set up a call centre to provide the patients with tele counselling, address information requests, address queries and complaints, and follow-ups among other services, the government said.