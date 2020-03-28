Residents to get 1.5 times more ration, says Hussain

Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said that 1.5 times more ration for residents is available at ration shops across the city from Saturday, earlier than Monday, as announced before by the government. He also urged everyone to collect the same from their respective ration shops.

“I appeal to all ration cardholders, the ration you were supposed to get from March 30, it has been decided to give it from today. Ration has started reaching all ration shops and all ration card holders should go to your respective shops and collect 1.5 times more ration. Delhi government is providing it completely free. I appeal you all to maintain social distancing so that we can get rid of COVID-19 from Delhi,” Mr. Hussain said.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to provide 7.5 kg of food grains (6 kg of wheat and 1.5 kg of rice) instead of 5 kg of food grains (4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice) to each beneficiary.