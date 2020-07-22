Residents take to social media as Gurugram is left inundated

GURUGRAM

22 July 2020 23:37 IST

Heavy rain leads to traffic disruption; bus service hit

Heavy rain led to waterlogging across the Millennium City on Wednesday, prompting residents to take to social networking sites to express their ire and seek help from the authorities.

Several areas, including Golf Course Road, IFFCO Chowk, South City-II, Kanhai Chowk, Hanuman Chowk, Sector 46, Sector 15 Part-II, Rajiv Nagar, Jwala Mill Road and Palam Vihar were left flooded.

Also, Narsinghpur, the perennial waterlogging point on NH-48, and Rampura flyover exit on the highway were inundated. Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road and MDI Chowk near Sector 14 also reported waterlogging. In a series of tweets, Gurugram Traffic Police cautioned the motorists to avoid those roads and use alternate roads.

The city bus service, currently plying on six routes with a fleet of 68 buses, was also hit.

Demand action

People took to Twitter to seek help. A resident posted pictures of his house with the streets completely inundated. He said that they felt like being in a “jail” and demanded immediate action from the municipal corporation.

“Every time it rains, the roads are flooded. All claims of the administration saying that they are prepared for the rain falls flat every year,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of Sector 46.

As per the district rainfall report, it rained 22 mm in Gurugram and 25 mm in neighbouring Manesar till 5 p.m. However, Farrukh Nagar block received the maximum 38 mm rainfall in the district and Pataudi the minimum at 15 mm. Sohna received rainfall at par with Manesar.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said vehicular movement on most of the major roads was smooth with only few instances of slow-moving traffic.

“A few residential areas witnessed some waterlogging and issues are being tackled by staff from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and municipal corporation,” said Mr. Singh.