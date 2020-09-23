Residents raise upkeep concerns at DDA meet

It is part of MPD-2041 consultations

In an online meeting conducted on Wednesday by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), residents of group housing societies raised issues over maintenance and security of shared spaces, practices adopted for solid waste management and demand for solar panel installation and underground cabling of electricity.

The meeting was a part of a series of consultations being undertaken by the DDA for the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041.

Colony redevelopment

According to the DDA, around 70 residents and resident welfare associations participated in the meeting.

“Participants expressed their consent to partner in the improvement and redevelopment of their colonies in a planned and phased manner. Augmentation of existing infrastructure, ensuring fire safety and provision of lifts were other concerns of improvement related to the redevelopment and upgradation,” DDA officials said.

Suggestions to create specific redevelopment policies for group housing colonies, with planned densification and the need for a robust implementation framework for MPD-2041 were also put forth by the residents, officials said.

The urban body said, “Main concerns shared by the participants were those related to access and maintenance of shared common spaces like terraces, parks, common toilets and so on. There was also an insistence on promoting solar panel installation and underground cabling of electricity, which may be included in future plans.”