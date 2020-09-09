Residents protest against slum demolition order

NEW DELHI

09 September 2020 23:33 IST

SC has ordered removal of 48K clusters

Residents of jhuggies located near the railway track in Wazirpur Industrial Area held a protest demonstration on Wednesday against the Supreme Court order to remove 48,000 slum clusters located along railway tracks in the Capital.

Expressing anger over the demolition order, residents asked where they are supposed to go now. “We will not move from our houses. It is the government that promised us house and land near our jhuggies. And now, during COVID-19 outbreak, when we are struggling to regain livelihood, we are being told that even our jhuggies will be demolished,” said a protester.

Ajay Kumar, another resident, said that before the election the government promised us Jaha Jhuggie Wahan Makan, and now that there is no election they are planning demolition. “Where is our Makan Modiji?” Mr. Kumar asked.

Addressing the protesters, CPI (ML) State secretary Ravi Rai said that it was shameful that the Ministry of Railways is directly behind the demolition order. “CPI (ML) is coordinating with affected slums in other places and we will fight till the government ensures proper housing and land title near their inhabitation. Any demolition will be resisted,” he added.