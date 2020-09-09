Residents protest against slum demolition order

Residents of jhuggies located near the railway track in Wazirpur Industrial Area held a protest demonstration on Wednesday against the Supreme Court order to remove 48,000 slum clusters located along railway tracks in the Capital.
Expressing anger over the demolition order, residents asked where they are supposed to go now. “We will not move from our houses. It is the government that promised us house and land near our jhuggies. And now, during COVID-19 outbreak, when we are struggling to regain livelihood, we are being told that even our jhuggies will be demolished,” said a protester.
Ajay Kumar, another resident, said that before the election the government promised us Jaha Jhuggie Wahan Makan, and now that there is no election they are planning demolition. “Where is our Makan Modiji?” Mr. Kumar asked.
Addressing the protesters, CPI (ML) State secretary Ravi Rai said that it was shameful that the Ministry of Railways is directly behind the demolition order. “CPI (ML) is coordinating with affected slums in other places and we will fight till the government ensures proper housing and land title near their inhabitation. Any demolition will be resisted,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath