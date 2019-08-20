Residents on Yamuna floodplains urged to move to safety

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the residents of the Yamuna floodplains to shift to government tents, as the river water level breached the danger mark, adding that the next two days were “critical”.

Traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge, also known as ‘Lohe Ka Pul’, was closed in view of the rising water level. Mr. Kejriwal asserted that the government was ready to deal with any situation that may arise.

The water level in the Yamuna, Mr. Kejriwal said, was expected to cross the danger mark of 205.33 metres by Monday evening since Haryana had released 8.28 lakh cusecs of water on Sunday evening and the excess water would reach the Capital within 36 to 72 hours.

He also held meeting with Ministers and top government officers to assess the situation and review arrangements.

Mr. Kejriwal said, in 2013, Haryana had released 8.06 lakh cusecs of water which led to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna to 207.32 metres.

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up with food, water and other amenities by government agencies.

More than 23,800 people will be required to be moved out from low-lying areas, according to official estimates.

The river was flowing at 205.2 metres in Delhi at 3 p.m. Haryana released 1.87 lakh cusecs water at 2 p.m. on Monday and 1.79 lakh cusecs was discharged from Hathini Kund barrage at 3 p.m.

‘No need to panic’

Mr. Kejriwal said there was no need for people to panic but those living in low-lying areas needed to shift to temporary shelters. He also urged parents not to allow their children near the river or go swimming or bathing in the swelling waters.

He also said that the Delhi government was coordinating with the Central government and the Lieutenant-Governor’s office and all agencies concerned. “The entire government machinery is focused in tackling this emergency situation in the next two days as every life is precious for the government,” Mr. Kejriwal said.