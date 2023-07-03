Residents of ‘unsafe’ apartments accept DDA offer of reconstruction

July 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The residents of the “structurally unsafe” Signature View Apartments, accepted the DDA’s offer to reconstruct the housing complex. The decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday. A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe” and must be vacated and “dismantled as soon as possible to prevent any loss of life”. The agency, which built the housing complex with 336 flats — 112 Middle-Income Group and 224 High-Income Group — in 2010, had offered to either buy back the apartments or reconstruct them.

“The residents approved the option, whereby the DDA will construct a maximum of 168 additional dwelling units using the adjoining .67-hectare land. The agency will also construct the balconies with a width of two meters and the residents will bear the proportionate construction cost for the additional area,” SVA’s RWA chief, Amarendra Jha, said.

