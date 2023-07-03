HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of ‘unsafe’ apartments accept DDA offer of reconstruction

July 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Satvika Mahajan
A resident pointing at a damaged portion of the housing complex.

A resident pointing at a damaged portion of the housing complex. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The residents of the “structurally unsafe” Signature View Apartments, accepted the DDA’s offer to reconstruct the housing complex. The decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday. A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe” and must be vacated and “dismantled as soon as possible to prevent any loss of life”. The agency, which built the housing complex with 336 flats — 112 Middle-Income Group and 224 High-Income Group — in 2010, had offered to either buy back the apartments or reconstruct them.

“The residents approved the option, whereby the DDA will construct a maximum of 168 additional dwelling units using the adjoining .67-hectare land. The agency will also construct the balconies with a width of two meters and the residents will bear the proportionate construction cost for the additional area,” SVA’s RWA chief, Amarendra Jha, said.

Related Topics

Delhi / habitat and housing / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.