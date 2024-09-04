GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Noida’s Supertech Eco Village-2 affected due to water contamination

According to the CMO, around 400 people have been affected; complaints of fever, dehydration, and stomach aches have been reported

Updated - September 04, 2024 09:39 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 09:38 am IST - Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: AFP

Contamination in drinking water has affected 400 people in Supertech Eco Village-2 residential society in Noida, said Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sunil Kumar Sharma.

CMO Sunil Kumar Sharrma said, “We were informed of 400 people were affected, but that big a number of people haven’t reached us. Most of the people have come here with complaints of fever, dehydration, and stomach aches. Not all cases registered are waterborne”.

Parul, a resident of the Supertech Eco village, said that they were not aware of the water contamination that was taking place in the society. ”We had received a message on the Whatsapp group that our neighbour’s son was suffering from loose motions and fever due to the contaminated water. Every resident has been facing the issue,” she said.

District Magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma said that the information regarding the contamination was received on Sunday night and health camps have been organised to help the people.

”We had received the information regarding the contamination on Sunday night. We have sent our teams there who are conducting the health checkups of the people. We have collected the water samples to send them for testing. As soon as we receive the reports, we will be conducting the further investigation. No alarming situations have been reported yet,” Mr. Verma said.

Devesh Pratap Singh, another resident, said, “Both my children are suffering from the contamination since Sunday night. There are a lot of issues we are facing in the society. We have come here to get the medicines and proper treatment,” he added.

