Residents of illegal colonies want registries, not a law: CM

The people of Delhi wants registries and not a Bill or a law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he attacked the BJP over the issue of unauthorised colonies.

A day after the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies), Bill, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha, the CM said that lakhs of residents of unauthorised colonies need registries of their properties and till such documents are in their hands, everything else is “an eyewash”.

“People are not concerned with laws, rules, and regulations. They are only concerned whether they are provided with proper registry papers. It is in the news that the registry process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies will start six months after the Assembly elections. I want to tell the people not to trust anyone until you get the registry papers in your hands,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“From media reports, I have come to know that only 100 property owners will be given registry papers in the initial stage. This is meant to be a photo opportunity just weeks before the Assembly polls. The BJP leaders will give registry papers to 100 owners at a huge event to be held at Ramlila Maidan just for the photos. But I want to ask, why should this preferential treatment be given to some people? The registry should be provided to all,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Reminds of betrayal

Terming the move “just an election gimmick”, the CM said that the BJP would end up betraying the people of Delhi just as the Congress had done prior to the previous Assembly elections.

Former CM Sheila Dikshit had also promised that her government would provide registry to the people during the Assembly poll but “did nothing” in this regard after coming to power, he said.

“People have been betrayed before, they should not be betrayed again... We had sent the detailed proposal to regularise the unauthorised colonies to the Centre on November 12, 2015, immediately after the formation of our government. Why did they not take any action? They should have started the registry process six months ago,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Lengthy processes like this have also transpired before but with no results. People have been deceived by false promises. Hence they should not trust anyone until they receive registry papers in their hands... If the Centre starts the process of giving the registry documents to property owners, the Delhi government will complete the issuance of registry documents within 15 days,” he added.