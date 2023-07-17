Residents of flood-affected Priyadarshini Colony say they’re fighting diseases, hunger and thirst all by themselves

July 17, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

It has been a week since the flood hit Priyadarshini Colony, which lies a little distance from ISBT Kashmere Gate, has had functional power, water or sanitation facilities.

“We drink water only when there’s an urgency as we have to buy water from outside. We don’t have functional toilets. And we have been told that electricity supply will be resumed in our area only after the water level goes down,” said Rohit, a resident.

Intezar Ali, 38, a father of two, says his children are not able to breathe properly due to the presence of dirty, smelly water around them. “I keep telling them things will get better, but then they ask me when, and I don’t have an answer,” Mr. Ali said. He has not been able to sleep at night due to the presence of mosquitoes and flies, which have caused rashes to everyone in his family.

Mr. Ali is trying hard to keep his children, both under 10 years of age, away from waterborne diseases.

Many parents like him are anxious about their children falling sick after drinking contaminated water.

“I take every decision after considering the effect it may have on my children’s health. Had the government alerted us in time, we would have left for safer places. Now, we’re being forced to fight this battle alone. But that is perhaps what the poor have to do all their lives, fight…” he said.

He said people here have seen fish and snakes in their inundated houses. For this reason, he always keeps a flashlight on at night.

The residents say, for the time being, they are getting support from some NGOs, which deliver food to them on e-rickshaws.

Mohit Beniwal, 32, a resident who has been assisting the civil defence volunteers, says, “Residents continue to sleep on rooftops since inundated water has made rooms really dirty. The dirt remains stuck on the walls despite cleaning our several times.”

