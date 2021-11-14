‘Residents of Delhi’s villages won’t allow new liquor shop in locality’

They will meet CM to demand rollback of excise policy: BJP

Residents of Delhi’s villages have openly opposed the new excise policy of the city Government and decided not to let any new liquor shops open in their localities, the BJP said on Saturday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said residents of these villages had also decided to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue and demand rollback of the excise policy.

Panchayat meeting

“A panchayat meeting was organised by villagers at Nand Chowk in Badarpur village where they questioned why the Delhi Government is opening new liquor shops instead of providing drinking water to residents. Women also participated in large numbers. It was resolved that they would not allow liquor shops to open,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Government is not concerned that this will entangle the younger generation in the quagmire of drugs and put the safety of women in danger,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said the women present in the panchayat also strongly opposed the policy.