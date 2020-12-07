Residents of Delhi-NCR come to farmers’ aid

New Delhi

07 December 2020 00:22 IST

People are distributing food, masks, sanitisers besides helping them talk to media

Despite gradual ease of restrictions, COVID-19 had forced Delhiites to cut down on leisure and fun outdoor activities. However, this week was different as many came out to help protesting farmers, who have camped in Delhi-NCR, against the new farm laws.

Residents of Delhi-NCR spent their weekend by joining the farmers and offered snacks and lunch to them at the Ghazipur protest site in east Delhi.

Aman Tyagi, who works with an MNC in Noida, said: “My father is a farmer, but never wanted his children to be one, as the government’s apathy has forced farmers to live a minimal life. He sold a portion of land for our education. I understand the pain of being a farmer in this country. I have come here with my children to serve breakfast to the protesting farmers.”

Like Mr. Aman, there was a group of youth from east Delhi, who were serving tea and biscuits to protesters at Ghazipur.

“We have come here to support the farmers who are actually our ‘anna daata’. I was born and brought up in Delhi and never got to know much about agriculture beyond books. After I started coming to the protest site to help farmers by offering what we could afford, I have got to know much about agriculture and the harsh environment a farmer spends his life in,” said Gurushran Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

Locals have been distributing masks and hand sanitisers to farmers as well. “I came with bundles of face masks and hand sanitiser bottles. I requested them to keep their protest on, but to follow safety guidelines to keep themselves safe from COVID-19,” said Sudhir Singh, a resident of Karkardooma.

Support system

Another resident of Ghaziabad, Rajinder Kumar, distributed pocket books that explain the pros and cons of the new farm bill. “I am a lawyer and I consider it my responsibility to explain the new farm bill to each and every farmer in the easiest language so that they can defend themselves in front of the media and on other platforms,” he said.

Farmers said when they had started from their villages, they did not expect people in metro cities could understand their demands or come forward to their aid.

Satendra Singh, a farmer from Shamli, said he is overwhelmed by the support and love from people in Delhi-NCR. “Everyone is supporting us. There is a group of young students who helped them talk to media persons and also kept them updated on rounds of meetings with the government. The students also kept a tab on people “spreading vicious propaganda by discrediting farmers’ protest”.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Ghaziabad and Noida have also joined the support bandwagon.

Retired Colonel T.P. Tyagi, chairman of RWA and flat owner federation of Ghaziabad, said that being a farmer’s son, he is well-aware of their pain. “I support my farmer brothers but I also request them to be careful and not to allow any organisation or political party to use their stage. Farmers are innocent. They can fight for their rights,” he said.