Residents irked aboutbuilding being sealed

Residents of a containment zone in east Delhi’s Patparganj area expressed anger over the locality being sealed, after five members of a family tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 5, B3 Tower of Ekta Garden, comprising 28 flats, was declared a containment zone and barricades had been installed at all entry and exit points.

In the last week of May, a family of five, including three children, tested positive in the building.

Senior citizens

The residents said that most of them are senior citizens and are managing without house helps. For them, it is extremely tough.

They also find the decision of making their tower a containment zone illogical.

“Here, we only have one family which tested positive and in a block close to ours, a person died of COVID-19. However, that block was not declared a containment zone,” said Saurabh Mehra, a 45-year-old resident.

Mr. Mehra said that there are many senior citizens in the building who are facing difficulties.

“We are at the mercy of the security guard who gets us stuff two times a day, depending on his availability,” he added.

Sarita Khanna, another resident, said that businessmen and office goers are also facing problems.

“There was a complete lockdown for two months and just when it opened, we are behind the barricades again. They should have just contained the family. It’s depressing to stay indoors, we can’t even go for a walk. There’s some influence involved here,” she alleged.

When contacted, District Magistrate (East) Arun Mishra said that they have followed the government’s guidelines while declaring it as a containment zone.