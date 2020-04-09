Residents flock to markets after video of strict lockdown surfaces

On Wednesday afternoon, after a video clip of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari announcing that “affected areas” with “high load” of COVID-19 cases in 15 districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad, will be sealed till April 14 surfaced, several residents thronged the nearest markets.

With no clear communication from bureaucrats in Lucknow, people came out in hordes in the two satellite cities of Delhi. Cars could be seen hurriedly backing out of their parking spaces in housing colonies as people rushed to petrol pumps, grocery and chemist shops, and departmental stores to stock up on essentials.

‘100% home delivery’

The Chief Secretary’s statement that mandis will not be allowed to open in the affected areas and officials would ensure “100% home delivery” added to the panic. By the time the authorities concerned took to social media to make appeals to residents not to engage in panic buying, queues were already formed.

Deepak Laroiya, Omega-IV resident, said he got to know via WhatsApp that from Wednesday night there is going to be a “forced lockdown” and borders are going to be sealed. When asked if he was aware that the sealing order was only for specific areas, Mr. Laroiya said, “Nobody told us. There is a difference between what the government says and does.”

At 4.19 p.m., Suhas L.Y., District Magistrate, Gautam BuddhNagar, tweeted: “Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders.” He shared the list of 22 locations in Noida and Greater Noida at 7.42 p.m. via Twitter. NOIDA Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, took to Twitter to state: “I request Noida residents not to panic or engage in panic buying during the strict implementation of lockdown in hotspots. All essential services shall be maintained as earlier including doorstep delivery of essentials.”

By that time, however, the Alpha I commercial belt, which is among the list of 12 hotspots, was already teeming with shoppers lining up outside prominent grocery and departmental stores in the area.

“I rushed here as soon as I heard the term hotspot,” said Sahil Gupta, a local. “Entry of outsiders to our area was the first to be restricted because there was apparently someone who was found COVID-19 positive. I don’t know whether that’s true. I am m sure it will be designated one of the hotspots,” he said. He was proved right a few hours later.