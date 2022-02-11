Residents file police complaint over death of dogs in east Delhi

Several residents of a society in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area have filed a complaint with the Delhi police, claiming that four stray dogs in their locality have died allegedly of poisoning within a span of three months. The residents have demanded an investigation in the matter.

Police officers said they are waiting for a postmortem report of one of the deceased dogs, only after which necessary legal action will be initiated. “Once we receive the report and ascertain the cause of death, an FIR will be lodged accordingly,” a senior police officer said.

In her complaint to the SHO of New Ashok Nagar police station on January 28, Mamata Karollil on behalf of 38 other residents of the locality, claimed that four dogs in her society died after alleged poisoning by few unidentified residents of the society. “I am writing to you for an investigation of CCTV cameras in the society and an investigation into the case,” Ms. Karollil wrote in the complaint.

According to Ms. Karollil, out of the four dogs, one died on November 27, the second one on December 8, while the rest two died on January 28. “This looks like a clear-cut case of poisoning of the dogs by some residents of the locality and there is a pattern...we have written to the police but they have not lodged an FIR yet,” she told The Hindu.

Sailesh, president of East End Apartments, denied the allegations of poisoning and said that the dogs possibly died due to the cold weather. “They could also have eaten something which could have affected their health,” Mr. Sailesh said.