Residents burn house tax bills

Over 50 residents of Central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar burnt their house tax bills and receipts to show support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming municipal polls.

Party’s promise

The residents burnt their bills in main Rajendra Nagar market and said they were happy with the AAP’s announcement to abolish house tax if it came to power in the civic bodies.

“We burnt the bills because we know we won’t need them. We are confident of the AAP’s win in the civic polls. They said they will do away with house tax for residential properties so there’s no point keeping the bills. [Delhi Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal has fulfilled all his promises and we know he will fulfil this too,” said Jagdish Bhalla, the joint general-secretary of the Rajendra Nagar residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Symbolic protest

Mr. Bhalla said the burning of bills was also a symbolic protest against the corruption that the BJP had spread in the municipal corporations.

“The municipal corporations have become the most corrupt government agency in Delhi. They say they don’t have money but the truth is that they have pocketed all the money,” Mr. Bhalla added.