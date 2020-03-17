Residential societies take steps to mitigate virus fear

NEW DELHI

While the government is taking precautionary measures to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic, several residential associations in Delhi-NCR have ensured that their surroundings are safe.

Measures include segregation of elevators for residents and visitors, installation of infra-red thermometers, sanitisation of visitors at the entrance, deferring public gatherings, and creating public awareness.

“Delivery boys, maids and other visitors are not being allowed inside if their temperature is higher than normal, the residents are to come down to collect their parcels in that case. The ones being allowed are to use hand sanitisers placed at the entrance,” said Tarun Singh, general secretary of the Sunrise Green Society in Indirapuram.

Even though common spaces like swimming pools are shut and large gatherings are not allowed, important general body meetings are happening with chairs kept apart at a distance of three feet from each other with hand sanitisers being provided to the attendees.

Measures implemented

Measures have been implemented before Holi when the grand celebrations and meeting-greeting ceremony during the festival was called off. Mr. Singh said that majority of club house bookings for parties have been cancelled as well since past few weeks as a precaution.

Most common contact areas within elevators, play areas are being sanitised every two hours through outsourced teams and is monitored by the welfare association staff.

Director of Clean and Secure Facility Maintenance company Sharat Jha with his team is ensuring the services to almost 2-3 building associations in a day.

“We place sanitiser bottles at public movement areas within buildings making sure that they are timely refilled. Each building is currently consuming 2.5 litres of hand sanitiser and 2 litres of spraying one used for cleaning purposes each day,” Mr. Jha informed.