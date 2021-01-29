Resident group up in arms against farmers

A group of people claiming to be residents of nearby villages staged a demonstration against the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Thursday.
They demanded that the inter-State highway be cleared.
‘Hassles in commuting’
The group alleged that they faced several hassles in commuting due to the two-month-long protest.
They said the farmers had disrespected the Tricolour on Republic Day.
The tractor parade by farmers on January 26 had culminated in violence with clashes erupting at several locations in the national capital.
Mahesh Chauhan, a resident of Palla village, which is a few kilometres away from the Singhu border, said: “The highway has been blocked for over two months now. It has caused immense inconvenience to all, including daily wagers, who need to travel for work among others. We want the road cleared as soon as possible. Today we have come in a small group but soon we will be assembling here in much larger numbers.”
Won’t tolerate
Raj Singh Saini, a resident of a village in Narela, said: “We cannot tolerate this anymore. We want the road near the Singhu border cleared. Today [ on Thursday], Pradhans of 40 villages along with others have come here. But we are ready to return with lakhs of people to ensure that the protesting farmers leave the borders soon.”
Earlier in the day, farmers had prevented several media personnel from entering the protest site.
