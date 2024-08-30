Resident doctors’ silent protest today 

All Delhi-based resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) will hold a short-duration silent protest on a common day every week, beginning with a march at Connaught Place on Friday.

A statement released by RDAs on Thursday said their protests will continue till justice is served to the trainee medico, who was raped and murdered at State-run R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

During the duration of the weekly protest, which will stretch to a few hours, healthcare services are likely to remain affected at city hospitals.

The decision has come days after resident doctors ended their indefinite stir following 11 days of strike, which had crippled elective healthcare services at city hospitals.

A statement by the RDA at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said all resident doctors will assemble at the Rajiv Chowk metro station at 5 p.m. for the Friday protest.