GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resident doctors’ silent protest today 

Published - August 30, 2024 12:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

All Delhi-based resident doctors’ associations (RDAs) will hold a short-duration silent protest on a common day every week, beginning with a march at Connaught Place on Friday.

A statement released by RDAs on Thursday said their protests will continue till justice is served to the trainee medico, who was raped and murdered at State-run R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.   

During the duration of the weekly protest, which will stretch to a few hours, healthcare services are likely to remain affected at city hospitals.   

The decision has come days after resident doctors ended their indefinite stir following 11 days of strike, which had crippled elective healthcare services at city hospitals.

A statement by the RDA at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said all resident doctors will assemble at the Rajiv Chowk metro station at 5 p.m. for the Friday protest.

Related Topics

Delhi / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.