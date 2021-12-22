Resident doctors return Union Govt.’s ‘tali’, ‘thaali’

Boycott of work in protest against delay in PG NEET counselling enters fifth day

Hundreds of resident doctors, who have been boycotting work, performed a “tali and thaali waapsi” and “phool waapsi” outside the Health Ministry (Nirman Bhawan) in Delhi on Tuesday by beating plates and showering flowers on a white coat on which “Dear Union Health Ministry Govt. of India” was written.

“The Prime Minister had asked people to beat thaali for the frontline workers and the Government had also showered flowers on us. But it’s now meaningless as we have been on the road for the last 15 days. So, there is no point in such pseudo appreciation and we are giving it back,” said Dr. Kulsaurabh, general secretary, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people across the country to honour the frontline workers by beating utensils, clapping etc.

More than 5,000 resident doctors of different city hospitals boycotted work for the fifth day on Tuesday, except for COVID-19 duty, as a protest against the delay in PG NEET counselling, according to FORDA.

“Today was the second day of our protest outside Nirman Bhawan, which saw participation of around 1,200 doctors. We went back last night and returned this morning. We will go back to agitate again tomorrow. We are not staying there for the night as it is very cold,” Dr. Manish, president of FORDA, said.

The boycott which began earlier this month was called off last week after the doctors were given assurances that the counselling schedule would be released in a week. But it didn’t happen and they resume the strike from Friday.

Dr. Manish said that there was no communication from the Government on Tuesday regarding the counselling.