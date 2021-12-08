Resident doctors boycott work for second day

Safdarjung Hospital reduces timings

About 3,000 resident doctors of Central Government-run Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) boycotted work on Tuesday, including COVID-19 duty, as a protest against delay in PG NEET counselling, said the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

The doctors started boycotting work on Monday. “We will continue the protest on Wednesday. We request the authorities to take action as soon as possible to start the counselling of PG NEET,” said Kulsaurabh, general secretary of FORDA.

Safdarjung Hospital has reduced timings of different services due to the strike and special clinics in the afternoon have been suspended. “The OPD registration timings has been revised from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Afternoon nephrology OPD will be held only on Mondays,” a document from Safdarjung Hospital said.

The RDA of AIIMS said that they will work wearing black ribbons, protesting the delay in counselling.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association has called for an emergency meeting to take a call on further protests.