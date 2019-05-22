Resident doctors at Hindu Rao call off strike

Over 400 resident doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital called off their strike on Tuesday following assurance by the hospital authorities to credit their salary pending for over three months.

The doctors had been on strike from early this week demanding release of their salary. They agreed to call off the strike after the Delhi government on Monday released around ₹206 crore to the cash-strapped civic body.

North Commissioner Varsha Joshi tweeted thanking the Delhi government for the fund release. “Grateful to Delhi Govt for finally having released the first quarter basic tax allocation for the current financial year, which was due in April, over a month and a half after the file was processed within the concerned Del Gov department. Hope other dues are also released soon.”

AAP govt. blamed

Hindu Rao Hospital is among the largest hospitals operated by the North Corporation and the BJP-ruled civic body has blamed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for its financial crisis, which, it claims, is the cause for this situation.

“We agreed to end the strike after salary till March 2019 was credited in our accounts,” said a doctor.

No punitive action

Suman Mehandiratta, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said that no punitive action will be taken against the resident doctors. However, issue of salary during strike period will be forwarded to the competent authority for favourable consideration, she added. She assured that salary for the month of April “is being paid and will be credited to the account” of the doctors soon. “The demand of arrears will be put up to the competent authority for release as soon as possible. The 16-point charter of demands will be discussed and amicably resolved in consultation with members of RDA and Commissioner and Additional Commissioner [Health] North body.”

Besides payment of salary, doctors are demanding the immediate implementation of 7th Pay Commission Report and regular interview for permanent junior and senior resident doctors in the hospitals.

The doctors at Hindu Rao got support from the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA)-India during the strike.