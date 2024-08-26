Resident doctor, medical dresser assaulted in Delhi hospital days after nationwide stir

A resident doctor and a medical dresser were assaulted by a patient’s attendant at a hospital in north-east Delhi, just three days after medical professionals seeking protection from incidents of violence ended their 11-day strike over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee medico at a Kolkata hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said an FIR has been registered in this regard.

The police said the incident took place at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma on Saturday night when the doctor was providing critical care to the patient.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement given by the doctor, the patient came to the hospital with a head injury and was taken to a dressing room to get his wound stitched.

“When I was in the middle of stitching the wound, he pushed me and hurled abuses at me,” the doctor said.

“The patient’s son, who was sitting outside the room, came in and slapped me. I suspect he was drunk,” the doctor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Need protection’

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital said until there is a proper law to safeguard them against acts of violence, such incidents will keep on taking place.

“Doctors should feel safe at their workplace. We work for patients. It is important for them to understand this,” a doctor said.

Hundreds of resident doctors in Delhi resumed work on August 23 following an appeal by the Supreme Court and assurances from the government to address their concerns.

Their protest, which had begun on August 12, had severely disrupted non-emergency services, including elective OPD services, at major Central and Delhi government hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.