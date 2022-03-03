Reservoir built under Centre’s scheme: BJP

Party says Manoj Tiwari got the project constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore

Party says Manoj Tiwari got the project constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore

The BJP on Wednesday said the inauguration of the Sonia Vihar underground reservoir by the Delhi government was a “betrayal of the public” as the BJP-led Central government had built it.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari got the entire project constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore.

“The 6 MGD capacity underground reservoir inaugurated by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Sonia Vihar on Wednesday has been built under the Central government’s Amrit scheme for which the entire fund has been provided by Mr. Tiwari,” Mr. Bidhuri said. “Surprisingly, the Kejriwal government has not only cheated the public by telling that it is the Delhi government’s plan but also the information for this programme was not even given either to the MP or MLA Mohan Singh Bisht,” the LOP said, demanding Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s intervention in the matter. Mr. Bidhuri said the work on the reservoir was completed in March 2021. On July 29, 2021, Mr. Tiwari had inspected the underground reservoir along with officials and wrote a letter to the L-G requesting its inauguration as per the protocol.