Reserve city’s health system for Delhiites: govt. panel

New Delhi

07 June 2020 02:13 IST

A committee formed by the Delhi government said the Capital’s health infrastructure should be used only for its residents, according to sources.

“The report said that if people from outside are allowed to use the hospitals then we will reach 100% bed capacity in three days,” a source said.

Earlier this week, the government had formed a five-member panel to guide on overall COVID-19 preparedness of hospitals in the city, augmentation of health infrastructure, among other things for the better management of COVID-19 situation.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, announcing the closure of Delhi’s borders for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said: “As soon as we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for better treatment. We have a capacity of 9,500 beds for the treatment in Delhi hospitals… but all the beds will be occupied in just 2-3 days if we have an influx of patients from across the country.”

He had also asked people to send suggestions regarding the borders – whether they should be opened or opened but treatment in the hospitals should only be given to Delhi residents of Delhi.