Reserve beds for dengue patients, Delhi govt. to hospitals

Amid rising cases of dengue in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday directed all hospitals in the city to reserve 10-15% of their beds for patients of vector-borne diseases (VBD), and ensure that none of these patients are denied admission due to lack of beds.

Stating that the occupancy of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients has remained at less than 1% in the past few weeks, the government has asked hospitals to use these vacant beds to accommodate dengue or any other VBD patients.

Over the last two weeks (till October 5), the city recorded 733 cases of dengue which is more than half of this year’s total caseload which stands at 1,258.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said close to 8,800 beds in all hospitals — including those run by the Centre and privately-owned — have been reserved for COVID-19 patients while their occupancy has remained below one percent over the last three to four weeks.

“Dengue cases have risen sharply in the last two weeks. But there is no need to panic as arrangements have been made to treat patients at hospitals,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia.

He added that the city had faced a “tough time”, last year, due to a rise in cases of dengue in the months of August to November “but the hospitals tackled the cases diligently”.

Last year, Delhi recorded 9,613 cases of dengue and 23 deaths while over 2,900 cases were marked under the untraced after investigation category – the city’s worst dengue outbreak since 2015.

“Following the situation faced last year, all the hospitals and local bodies have been sent the communication to take necessary actions for preparedness to deal with vector-borne disease cases,” said Mr. Sisodia.