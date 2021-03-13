Reserve 5% parking capacity for EVs, says Jain

Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that all buildings with parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles should set aside at least 5% of their total parking capacity for electric vehicles (EVs) along with suitable slow EV chargers.

“All parking spaces in Delhi, which have a capacity of housing more than 100 vehicles, have been directed to set aside 5% of the total capacity for electric vehicles with suitable EV chargers so that people get adequate infrastructure to charge their vehicles. In the first phase, we aim to instal 500 charging points at 100 locations,” Mr. Jain said.

He said that in new constructions, 20% of parking capacity should have provisions for charging of EVs.