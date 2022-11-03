Rescued from traffickers in Aug., five of seven Uzbek women ‘missing’ from shelter home

ADVERTISEMENT

Five of the seven women from Uzbekistan, who were rescued in August after being trafficked into the country, allegedly went missing in the early hours of October 28 from a shelter home belonging to a private NGO in Dwarka, police officers said on Wednesday. The women are aged between 18 and 36 years, they added.

Officials said the incident occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the shelter home staff noticed the five women missing. They immediately informed the police, following which a complaint was lodged at Dwarka North police station, and teams are now searching for the women.

In August, seven women from Uzbekistan were rescued after the Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint about an international trafficking and prostitution racket. The women had alleged they were brought to India on the pretext of jobs, but forced into prostitution when they arrived here. A case was lodged at Chanakyapuri police station at the time under IPC Sections pertaining to human trafficking, and police had arrested three of the 10 accused persons, including a couple.

The traffickers had allegedly taken away the women’s passports and other documents when they landed in India, and brought them to Delhi through Nepal and other places, using tourist and medical visas at different times.

A senior police officer said investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances under which the women went missing, adding, “A kidnapping case will be lodged once enough evidence is procured in this regard and all standard operating protocol to find the missing is being undertaken.”

The officer further said CCTV cameras outside the shelter home premises were not functional. “It has emerged that none of the shelter home staff were present at the time of the incident. We are also questioning the staff and legal action will be initiated,” he added.

Another senior police officer said, “The shelter home is being run in a small DDA flat and doesn’t even have a licence. Its door was found to be locked a few minutes after the incident, which shows that a staff member might be involved.”

An official from the shelter home told The Hindu: “We had helped the women lodge an FIR with the police in August and were the first responders. The two remaining women are still with us and they don’t have a clue about the missing women. There was no lapse on our part. It seems the women were either kidnapped by the rest of the accused who are absconding and their accomplices, or have fled on their own accord after an agent convinced them to take them back to their country.”

The person also said the women had voiced their grievances to the shelter home staff about threats on phone they were receiving by the absconding accused. “We informed the district police, but no action was taken. After the women started receiving threats, we created another safe house at a distance for emergency purposes,” the person added.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan, however, denied the police were informed about any threats the women received and said investigation is ongoing from all angles.