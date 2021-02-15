Republic Day parade | Rajnath gives best marching contingent trophies to Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi police

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over the trophies of best marching contingents of this year’s Republic Day parade to the Jat Regimental Centre and the Delhi police. “The Jat Regimental Centre bagged the trophy of best marching contingent among the tri-services, while the Delhi Police was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary services,” the Defence Ministry’s statement noted.
In his speech at the event, Mr. Singh lauded the “courage and valour” of the Jat Regimental Centre while praising the Delhi Police for “effectively carrying out additional responsibilities”.
As per the statement, Mr. Singh said, “Delhi is the nerve centre of Republic of India, thereby on the target of our adversaries. It is commendable that in addition to ensuring safety and well-being of the National Capital from internal and external threats, the Delhi Police win the best marching contingent trophy regularly.” The Minister said the march past on January 26 by different contingents during the Republic Day parade symbolises the country’s unity in diversity and reflects the sense of national pride and preparedness of the security forces. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were also present at the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath