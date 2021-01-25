Republic Day | Delhi Police gives No Objection Certificate to tractor rally, with conditions

The Delhi Police on Monday has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the kisan tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day on Tuesday after farmer leaders agreed on 37 conditions, in a meeting with the police.
According to the conditions agreed to, the organisers shall keep the limit of gathering of participants in the rally to 5,000 persons along with 5,000 tractors.
The rally shall be held within the prescribed time period i.e. from 1200 hours to 1700 hours only on January 26, 2021. The participants in the rally should not indulge in any acrobatics, display of martial arts or stunt driving.
No weapons such as firearms, swords, spear, mashaals and lathis, including other religious symbols other than the permitted ones shall be carried.
(Inputs from Saurabh Trivedi)
