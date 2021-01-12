Representation in HC to defer nursery admissions

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to consider a representation by a lawyer to postpone nursery admissions in the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice Prateek Jalan recorded the statement made by the Delhi government’s counsel that the information or opinion provided by the lawyer will be taken into account while framing guidelines or taking any decision with regard to nursery admissions.
Advocate Rajat Vats sought direction to the Delhi government to make some guidelines or pass resolution for deferment of nursery admissions for the protection of children in the age group of 3-4 years in view of the ongoing pandemic.
Mr. Vats said he had made a representation before the authorities on December 12, 2020, but no response has been received yet, after which he approached the court. He told the court that some private schools have already started the nursery admission process without guidelines.
“Certain directions are required to be issued to protect the fundamental rights of children in the age group of 3 to 4 years regarding the nursery class admission which the government of NCT of Delhi is likely to grant permission for physical or online courses just to give financial benefits to school managements without considering interest of children,” it said.
