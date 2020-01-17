Report sought on ‘pollution’ in lake

Following a plea alleging pollution in a lake in Mayur Vihar, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in the matter.
An NGT Bench directed authorities to furnish a factual and action taken report within a month. “The DDA will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” it said.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by R.P. Singhal alleging pollution in Sanjay Lake due to “violation of environmental norms”. “Concretisation around the trees is taking place in violation of orders of this Tribunal,” the bench observed.
