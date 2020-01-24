Report sought on plea seeking ban on nylon kites

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), following a plea seeking a ban on the use of kites made of non-biodegradable material, has directed the CPCB to furnish an updated report on the compliance of previous orders of the Tribunal after obtaining facts from all States and UTs.

An NGT Bench said, “In view of the allegations, we consider it necessary to require CPCB to ascertain the status of compliance of the [previous] directions from all States and Union Territories and furnish a consolidated report to this Tribunal within three months.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Khalid Ashraf who sought enforcement of a previous order passed by the Tribunal. In 2017, NGT had prohibited the use of thread made of nylon and synthetic material for kite-flying.

“This Tribunal noted its adverse impact on wildlife and human health and directed prohibition of manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of such thread. The direction was to be enforced by the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories through respective district administration,” the Bench observed while referring to the July 2017 order passed by the green tribunal.

In the execution application moved by the petitioner, it was contended that certain directions were not complied with.

“Several accidents have taken place resulting in deaths or accidents including death of a four year old girl in Delhi... Prohibited thread continues to be manufactured, sold and used. There are casualties of birds from time to time in different parts of the country,” the plea had said.

All States and Union Territories were directed to provide relevant information to the apex pollution control board within one month.