Report sought on groundwater recharge plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to submit a report pertaining to the areas where rainwater harvesting systems have been installed.

The report needs to filed within a month.

A Bench headed by NGT Acting Chairperson Jawad Rahim also directed the Delhi Jal Board to inspect the areas concerned.

“We reiterate that the DJB shall inspect all such areas which are covered under the notification, but have not installed rainwater harvesting system or provisions in their institution. We further direct the Delhi administration of NCT Delhi and the DDA to ensure that the interactions in the notification are strictly implemented by the concerned and report in this regard be filed within 30 days from now,” the NGT said.

The green panel has also asked the Delhi Jal Board to file its report on the finalisation of the groundwater recharge plan within four weeks.