Report questions AAP govt. on its achievements

The AAP failed to fulfil 67 of the 70 promises made in its election manifesto five years ago, made a mockery of the RTI and took credit for development-related work not done by it, according to a report prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), which was released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Friday.

The RTI-based report titled ‘Empty Vessels Make More Noise’ by the think tank, which has ties with the BJP, also claimed that the fiscal deficit of the Delhi government had increased by 55 times in the past two years. “Uski top apne sar (their feather on my cap) is Arvind Kejriwal’s style,” Mr. Javadekar alleged.

New Delhi
